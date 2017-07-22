SOCIETY

Korean War veterans honored in Chicago

Korea War veterans were honored on Saturday in Chicago. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Korean War veterans from the Chicago area were honored Saturday, which marked the 64th anniversary of the armistice agreement ending the war.

Those who fought in the Korean War, sometimes known as the forgotten war, came home quietly to no celebration or welcome party.

"There was no parade you know, nothing," said Neil Maas, of the Windy City Veterans. "I don't think anyone realized what they went through."

However, the Windy City Veterans organization aims to let veterans know that they are not forgotten in Chicago

"This is about recognition for one of the veterans who fought in the Korean conflict in the 50s," said Maas.

Dignitaries, politicians and community leaders joined Korean War veterans on Saturday during an event at Kennedy Park on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Members of the Korean community also attended to say thank you for their sacrifice.

In 1988, Chicago dedicated the first Korean War Memorial of its kind in the United State in Kennedy Park.

"Many, many lives were lost, many wounded, many POW MIAs," Maas said. "They should get the recognition for what they did."

The veterans at the ceremony accepted the gratitude, in the same fashion as their homecoming decades ago - quietly and humbled.

"It's a wonderful thing. It's just amazing that the people come out and thank us veterans. It's, it's heartwarming," said Bob Guilfoyle, a Korean War veteran.
