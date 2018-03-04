The iconic crocodile logo on Lacoste polo shirts is going away.
At least temporarily - and for a good cause.
The brand announced the crocodile will be replaced by designs of 10 endangered animal species, including the California condor, the Sumatran tiger and the Javan rhino.
The limited-edition shirts will support the International Union for Conservation of Nature in its fight for wildlife conservation worldwide.
