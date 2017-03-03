CHICAGO PROUD

Play ball: Law enforcement and community build bonds on baseball diamond

EMBED </>More News Videos

Active Chicagoland law enforcement and community members team up to give back by playing ball to build trust in the community. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Active Chicagoland law enforcement and community members team up to give back, bridging the gap between cops and kids by playing baseball.

"I patrol the streets of Ford Heights, Harvey along with the Chicago area and wanted to do something speaking with the youth to get them out of the streets and do something positive," said Michael Ware, Cook County Investigator and founder of South Side Defenders.

Ware founded the non-profit baseball team along with fellow law enforcement from the Chicago Police Department and a counselor from Chicago Public Schools. They created the organization to make a connection with kids and their families.

"We're letting them know that you can trust law enforcement, they are the same as you. We also spend time doing community service with the kids as well," said Taketia Ware, co-founder.

However, it's not all about baseball; kids also receive mentoring.

"Baseball is a game of life. It teaches you different things. Different things they have going on, so I sit with them just like I sit with the guys at the school I work with now. They have hardships and different things going on as well, so I kind of counsel them and give them that motivate that they need as well. Just to get through baseball and through life in general," said Julius Patterson, co-founder and BAM counselor at Morgan Park High School.

Organizers hope mentoring, community service and a little baseball will be a welcome change the community needs.

The South Side Defenders have partnered with the Harvey Park District for games this spring. To learn more about the organization or to donate, click here.
Related Topics:
societychicago proudbaseballchildrenpoliceChicagoHarvey
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHICAGO PROUD
Big Shoulders Fund receives grant for Catholic schools
Twins to donate 100 blankets to NICU they were born in
Students excited for WE Day
Brown Sons Empowered book club launches
More chicago proud
SOCIETY
Charles Thomas retires: Celebrating more than 25 years at ABC7
Two zoos team up to nurse a baby giraffe back to health
4 Star Chicagoan helping improve child literacy skills
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
More Society
Top Stories
2 mumps cases confirmed at Barrington High School
Man shot in chest in Albany Park
Arkansas plans to execute 8 men over 10 days
83-year-old pilot in Calif. plane crash into house loved flying
Missing girl, 15, may be 'satanic' killing victim
Vandals spray paint "illegal" on California man's van
GOP lawmakers say they're skipping town halls for 'safety reasons'
Show More
2nd suspect arrested in case of missing Georgia teacher
Iowa lawmaker says business degree was Sizzler certificate
Man critically injured in unincorporated Antioch crash
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Teen's quick thinking saves her, niece from home-invasion suspect
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Volunteers allowed into tornado-ravaged areas of LaSalle County
2 mumps cases confirmed at Barrington High School
Charles Thomas retires: Celebrating more than 25 years at ABC7
More Video