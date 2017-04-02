Legendary blues musician Lonnie Brooks dead at 83

Chicago blues legend Lonnie Brooks died at the age of 83, his family said Sunday in a Facebook post.Brooks died in Chicago on Saturday.Funeral arrangements will be announced soon, the Facebook post said.In a statement, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said: "Lonnie Brooks was a Chicago blues legend with a towering talent and soulful style that won him legions of fans across the country and around the world. His celebrated career inspired generations of music lovers, garnered numerous awards and brought him from the clubs of Chicago's west side to the concert halls of Europe and beyond. Amy and my thoughts and prayers are with Lonnie Brooks' family, friends and fans who are mourning his loss and celebrating his remarkable life."