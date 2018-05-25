All 27 beaches in Chicago officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday, and what better way is there to celebrate Memorial Day weekend than hitting the beach?"You can't ask for a better day than today to be out and enjoying everybody and everything," said Justin Munoz, visiting from Wisconsin.The long weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. Throughout the day many took in the sunshine, played by water fountains and strolled along Navy Pier. It was a perfect day to enjoy good family time."We're all going to hang out and cook out and enjoy this beautiful weather," Munoz said.The weekend has brought in visitors from all over the country."Classic Chicago things; going to the Bean, walking Millennium Park and Grant Park," said Paola Cantind, visiting from Wisconsin."It's beautiful. This is my first time ever in the city and I am enjoying the beautiful weather," said Brenda Reyes, visiting from Puerto Rico.Even younger kids can find the perks of the weekend."I don't have to go to school!" Annika Munoz cheered.The warmer temperatures also have folks flocking to the lakefront and dusting off those swimsuits."We started out playing football and basically got bored with that, now we're just playing in the water," said Travis Cunningham.But officials had a warning for those looking to take a dive into Lake Michigan."This water is cold. It will cause a gasping reflex, so don't overestimate your swimming ability in this cold water," said Deputy District Chief Ron Dorneker, Chicago Fire Department.The fire department said even though Friday's highs may be in the 90s, the water temperature has not quite caught up."The water temperature is in the 50s. It's going to zap your strength when you swim, so even good swimmers in this water temperature are not going to be as strong in the water as they are in warmer temperatures," Dorneker said.