CHICAGO PROUD

Love for Ben: Gary community raises money for orphaned boy's education

What a northwest Indiana community did for an 11-year-old boy who tragically lost both of his parents has made Chicago proud. (WLS)

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
What a northwest Indiana community did for an 11-year-old boy who tragically lost both of his parents has made Chicago proud.

He was the star of an event billed as "Love for Ben" in Gary, Ind. on Monday night.

Ben Watkins is an aspiring chef and engineer. Local restaurants pitched in at Miller Bakery Cafe to help him achieve his dream.

Watkins also had a message for the people supporting him.

"Thanks to everyone. If you can't even donate, just thanks for being there," Watkins said.

All of the money raised at the event will be put in a trust to help pay for his education.
