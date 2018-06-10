SOCIETY

Luncheon honors volunteers supporting cure for blood cancers

The Goland-Ornstein-Sherman Memorial Chapter of the Leukemia Research Foundation hosted the event at Maggiano's Little Italy in Skokie. (WLS)

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) --
A luncheon held Sunday celebrated 50 years of volunteers who are helping in the fight to find a cure for blood cancers.

The Goland-Ornstein-Sherman Memorial Chapter of the Leukemia Research Foundation hosted the event at Maggiano's Little Italy in Skokie.

Since 1968, the chapter has raised about $5 million.

24th Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk
Lace up those shoes and help the Leukemia Research Foundation (LRF) fund research and support patients living with a blood cancer diagnosis by registering for the 24th Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk.


The Leukemia Research Foundation is dedicated to conquering all blood cancers by funding research into their causes and cures, and enriching the quality of life of those touched by these diseases.

For 72 years, thousands of volunteers and 24 chapters have helped the Foundation raise more than $72 million to help fund research specifically targeting aspiring, eager, and innovative scientists and physicians around the world, provide patient financial assistance, and offer educational and emotional support for patients and their families.

Leukemia Research Foundation information is available at www.allbloodcancers.org or by calling 847.424.0600.

The 24th Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk will benefit the Leukemia Research Foundation, which is based in Northfield.

The run/walk is scheduled for 6:25 p.m. June 21 at in Chicago's Grant Park.
