What is life like for kids who live and go to school in some of the most violent neighborhoods in Chicago?Theo Hill works with these teens every day. He's the executive director of Making a Difference Everywhere or M.A.D.E.He spoke on the importance of positive role models for at-risk youth on Chicago's South and West Sides and how people can help make a difference in their lives. CLICK HERE to find out more about M.A.D.E.