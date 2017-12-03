SOCIETY

Man meets 81-year-old he befriended on 'Words with Friends'

Joe Torres has the heartwarming story of a 22-year-old man who traveled to Florida to meet an 81-year-old woman he befriended on 'Words with Friends'

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida --
It was a heartwarming meeting between two people who built a friendship by playing the online game 'Words with Friends.'

A man named Spencer who is from Harlem and in his 20s met a woman named Roz who is in her 80s and lives in Florida. Spencer tweeted they have played more than 300 games together.


Thanks to the pastor of Riverside Church in Morningside Heights, they finally met face-to-face. The pastor arranged for a meeting in West Palm Beach on Friday.

Now their story has gone viral.
