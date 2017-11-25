CHERRY HILL, N.J. --A man in New Jersey spent $10,000 to make sure kids; Christmas wishes get fulfilled this year.
There was a bit more buzz on Black Friday at the Cherry Hill Toys 'R Us. A man who goes by Charlie K walked in and said he was paying off all the layaway orders, reports KYW.
"Just you trying to bring some happiness to people. That's really it. Help bring back to the community that brought so much happiness to me and my family," Charlie said.
Charlie ended up covering 62 orders, not everyone's, but still a whopping $10,780 worth.
Many like Stephanie Dawson heard about it and rushed to the store to find she's among the lucky recipients. For her, the gift represents seven presents for the grandchildren worth $200.
"I want to say thank you very much and i appreciate it and thank god for you," she said.
Others like Jessica Key had no idea. She showed up planning to pay full price for a big box of toys set aside for the kids.
"They come over and tell me someone actually paid the layaway. Definitely an early Christmas and I want to say thank you to the gentleman that came in and donated it's like the best feeling, thank you," Key said.
Charlie K. also gave another $2,000 to Toys for Tots. He did that by having everyone inside the store while he was there pick out toys to donate.