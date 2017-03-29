SOCIETY

Man screams in terror trying to get owl out of kitchen

EMBED </>More News Videos

Eventually, Wright was able to control the situation by using a Swiffer to coax the owl out of the kitchen.

Don't you hate it when your quiet night at home gets interrupted by an unwelcome guest?

Colton Wright was just relaxing at home one night when he suddenly realized he was not alone.

He found an owl on the blinds of the window.

Naturally, Wright was a little frightened.

He screamed in terror a couple times, especially when the owl flew off the blinds, toward the ceiling.

Eventually, Wright was able to control the situation by using a Swiffer to coax the owl out of the kitchen. The owl was perched on the cleaning item as he was lowering it toward the open windowsill.

"Oh, it's ok. Please don't give me that look. Oh, Jesus Christ," Wright said in the video.

The animal wasn't in the least bit intimidated by the presence of a human, but that was not the case for Wright.

The entire encounter lasted about 40 minutes. Wright posted it on YouTube and has since been viewed nearly 6 million times.
Related Topics:
societyanimal newsbuzzworthyviral video
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Alligator spotted on golf course
Author gives women advice for taking charge of career, life
Giant panda cubs explore for first time
Mom spreads important message on car seat safety
More Society
Top Stories
City Council to consider West Loop parking ban, lowering age to sell alcohol
Crayola to retire crayon for 1st time ever
Teen fights off alleged abductors in her driveway
HS student suspended over haircut
Man nearly killed while sleeping with charging phone
Family loses mom, stepdad, teen brother in alleged DUI crash after basketball game
IHOP server's act of kindness goes viral
Show More
15-year-old girl killed in Michigan City shooting
Authorities seize more than 3,000 pot plants in Texas
YouTube video leads cops to drugs, guns, dead dog at Harvey home
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
Man charged in Roseland quadruple murder in December
More News
Top Video
Author gives women advice for taking charge of career, life
Chicago municipal ID proposal aims to help undocumented, homeless
Son of man wounded in ICE shooting pleads not guilty to gun charges
City Council to consider West Loop parking ban, lowering age to sell alcohol
More Video