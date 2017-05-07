SOCIETY

March honors fallen Chicago police officers

EMBED </>More News Videos

A march remembered fallen Chicago police officers. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The annual St. Jude Memorial March was held Sunday to honor Chicago police officers who died in the line of duty.

For the family of Officer Donald Marquez, who was gunned down at the Logan Square Apartments in 2002, it was a difficult but important day for them.

Marquez's son and daughter said they think about their dad every day, and thankful that once a year, the entire city thinks about their dad.

"It's just heartwarming knowing he's not forgotten. He did it for the city that he loves in the city will always appreciate him you know," said Marquez's son, Donald Marquez.

The march honored Marquez, a 20-year veteran, and all of the officers who died in the line of duty.

The event started at Solidarity Drive in Chicago's South Loop and headed south on Museum Campus Drive for a ceremony at the Gold Star Families Memorial.

"Once again we come out to pay respect to our fallen. The 500 men and women who have sacrificed their lives to keep the city safe," said Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson.

Marquez's daughter, who is now married to a CPD officer, says nothing could prepare her for losing her dad.

"It's a big shock, and you never know when something like that can happen," said daughter Carla Marquez Ripley.
Related Topics:
societychicago police departmentChicagoSouth LoopMuseum Campus
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
Dozens of charities benefit from DuPage Human Race
A look back at the life of Princess Diana
Journalist recalls Princess Diana's last days
More Society
Top Stories
4 killed, 4 injured in crash involving CTA bus on West Side
10 shot, 2 fatally, in Brighton Park, authorities say
Man stalks ex-wife using iPhone app, armed with 47 knives, Riverside police say
Alligator bites girl in shallow lake waters at Florida park
SWAT team responds to man barricaded in South Side church
Missing northwest Indiana inmate captured inside prison
Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
Show More
19-year-old Mormon missionary dies while serving in Wisconsin
People share 'pre-existing health condition' stories after House passes health care bill
18-year-old charged in shooting of 2 Chicago cops in Back of the Yards
2 injured after crash sends car into Bronzeville restaurant
Centrist Emmanuel Macron becomes France's youngest president
More News
Top Video
Triano's Pizza also makes delicious Italian beef
Newsviews: Relations between Canada, Illinois
Get up close at Touch a Truck Family Festival
Getting in Shape at the FitExpo Chicago
More Video