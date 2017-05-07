March honors fallen Chicago police officers

The annual St. Jude Memorial March was held Sunday to honor Chicago police officers who died in the line of duty.For the family of Officer Donald Marquez, who was gunned down at the Logan Square Apartments in 2002, it was a difficult but important day for them.Marquez's son and daughter said they think about their dad every day, and thankful that once a year, the entire city thinks about their dad."It's just heartwarming knowing he's not forgotten. He did it for the city that he loves in the city will always appreciate him you know," said Marquez's son, Donald Marquez.The march honored Marquez, a 20-year veteran, and all of the officers who died in the line of duty.The event started at Solidarity Drive in Chicago's South Loop and headed south on Museum Campus Drive for a ceremony at the Gold Star Families Memorial."Once again we come out to pay respect to our fallen. The 500 men and women who have sacrificed their lives to keep the city safe," said Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson.Marquez's daughter, who is now married to a CPD officer, says nothing could prepare her for losing her dad."It's a big shock, and you never know when something like that can happen," said daughter Carla Marquez Ripley.