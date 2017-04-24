  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Fmr. President Obama speaks at U of C event..Coming up at 11
Massive rattlesnake spotted kickin' it with cat

A police department in southern Texas is warning residents to beware of large snakes. (Laguna Vista Police Department/Facebook )

LAGUNA VISTA, Texas --
A police department in South Texas is warning residents to beware of large snakes coming out of hibernation after a recent close call.
Photos shared on Facebook by the Laguna Vista Police Department show a massive rattlesnake hanging out near a busy walking trail and at one point sitting curiously close to an unbelievably calm-looking cat.

Residents spotted the creature and alerted authorities, who safely removed the serpent.
The snakes typically emerge from hibernation in March or April, according to the department, and then become more active as temperatures rise into the 90s during the early mornings and late afternoons of summer.
