WINDY CITY LIVE

May-k My Day Recipient: Woodlawn resident Greg Mallette

Windy City Lives likes to shine a light on Chicagoans who help others.

On Monday, we met Woodlawn resident Greg Mallette, who helped 68-year-old Marion Fowler when she was viciously attacked two dogs.

We had a special message for Greg in our segment, 'May-k My Day.'
Click here to donate to Marion's GoFundMe page

Thanks to Cindy's Restaurant for treating Greg and Marion to dinner!

For more information, visit: http://www.cindysrooftop.com/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyWindy City LIVEhero
WINDY CITY LIVE
Pillow Talk: The dating site
Dr. Ian Smith talks about nutrition topics, new book 'The Clean 20'
Chicago Startup Roundup: ReturnRunners and Rapunzl apps
Windy City LIVE Pillow Talk
More Windy City LIVE
SOCIETY
Teen dead 15 minutes comes back to life
Good Samaritans scramble to save man dangling from overpass
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
Chicago Police Memorial Foundation holds annual Run to Remember
More Society
Top Stories
Man stabbed on CTA Blue Line train near Racine
4 dead, 9 wounded Sunday in Chicago gun violence: police
Teen dead 15 minutes comes back to life
VIDEO: 7-Eleven customer's anti-immigrant rant leads to violent attack
11 more Penn State frat members head to trial over pledge death
Warren Buffett: Bitcoin is 'rat poison'
Best and worst states for working moms in 2018
Man accused of keeping woman in Loop elevator, inappropriately touching her
Show More
School passes rule that everyone makes cheerleading squad, or no one
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations
Police: Gas station employee arrested after shooting man in Gresham
Florida man tries to set motel fire to 'barbecue all the child molesters'
More News