SOCIETY

Mayor hosts undocumented students at his home for dinner

(Brooke Collins/City of Chicago)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mayor Rahm Emanuel and his wife Ann hosted six young undocumented, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival students at their home for dinner Tuesday evening. They were joined by Cardinal Blase Cupich.

The dinner was held in defiance of President Trump's views on immigration.

"People from all walks of love from all over the world can come here to Chicago, the most American of American cities, and give their children a chance at a new life," said Mayor Emanuel.

The students in attendance are from Mexico, Nigeria and India.
Related Topics:
societyimmigrationstudentsrahm emanuelblase cupichChicagoRavenswood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Event to celebrate centennial of birth of poet Gwendolyn Brooks
Chicago celebs to duke it out at suicide prevention fundraiser
Chicago Proud: Tennis court offers lessons to South Side youth
Heart and Soul January 28, 2017
More Society
Top Stories
President Donald Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Chicago doctor blocked from returning home sues Trump
Restaurant robbed at gunpoint, food truck stolen
Chicago's 7-cent disposable bag tax starts Wednesday
Lawsuit: Johnny Depp spends $2M a month
Trump cancels trip to Milwaukee; Harley-Davidson not comfortable with likely protests, source says
Tuesday night deadline to sign up for Obamacare coverage
Show More
Judge told to impose longer sentence in child sex attack
7 arrested at #ResistTrumpTuesday protest in Chicago
High school student detained by immigration officials being held in Chicago
Designer dogs stolen from Arlington Heights pet store
CPD supt. asks city to investigate fiancee's actions after traffic stop
More News
Photos
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
More Photos