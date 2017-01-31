Mayor hosts undocumented students at his home for dinner

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and his wife Ann hosted six young undocumented, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival students at their home for dinner Tuesday evening. They were joined by Cardinal Blase Cupich.The dinner was held in defiance of President Trump's views on immigration."People from all walks of love from all over the world can come here to Chicago, the most American of American cities, and give their children a chance at a new life," said Mayor Emanuel.The students in attendance are from Mexico, Nigeria and India.