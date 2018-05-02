  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry choose horse-drawn carriage for wedding day

Royal officials say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen a carriage to use in their wedding procession.

LONDON --
It wouldn't be a royal wedding without a horse-drawn carriage.

Royal officials say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen an open-topped Ascot Landau from the royal carriage collection to use in their wedding procession.

The couple's office said Wednesday that after their May 19 wedding the newlyweds will take the carriage, pulled by four horses, from Windsor Castle through the town center and back for their reception.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of the town west of London to see them.

Kensington Palace says the couple hopes it "will be a memorable moment for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day."

If it rains, the couple will use the Scottish State Coach, which has a glass roof.
