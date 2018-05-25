ROYAL WEDDING

Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, gets coat of arms from the queen that honors past, future

EMBED </>More Videos

From a stunning wedding dress to a moving sermon, these were the standout moments from the royal wedding. (Yui Mok/pool photo via AP)

LONDON --
Kensington Palace has given details of the newly created Coat of Arms for the former Meghan Markle - an honor which is accorded by tradition to the nobility.


The Coat of Arms for the Duchess of Sussex, as she is now formally known, includes symbols that invoke the former actress' background and look to her future.

It features a blue background that represents the Pacific Ocean and golden rays of sunshine reminiscent of California, her home state in America. The shield includes three quills representing the power of words - a nod to her former website, which was used as a forum to discuss social issues.

PHOTOS: Wedding ceremony of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry


A collection of golden poppies, California's state flower, sit on the grass beneath the shield together with wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal Weddingroyal familyMeghan Markleprince harryu.s. & worldeuropeprince charlesmanchester explosionbirthdayphotos
ROYAL WEDDING
franklyHANK: TV Reboots, Rebel Wilson, Relapse & Revival
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Janina Gavankar says she struggled to find designer for royal wedding outfit
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
'TotalBiscuit,' popular gaming critic, dies at 33
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Cook Co. State's Attorney celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
Census: Chicago's population drops 3rd year in a row
More Society
Top Stories
Indiana middle school shooting leaves 2 injured; suspect in custody
More than 70 arrested in Chicago raids; daycare used as gun stash house, police say
Body of missing 5-year-old boy found under bridge; stepmom arrested
$18,000 worth of candy stolen at McCormick Place
2 killed in Chicago as Memorial Day weekend begins
Amazon: Echo device sent conversation to family's contact
AMBER ALERT: 14-month-old goes missing after mother's body found
United Airlines reaches settlement with family after dog suffocates in overhead bin
Show More
Harvey Weinstein surrenders in NYC on sex crime charges
Fleetwood Mac pop-up bar bewitches Chicago
'TotalBiscuit,' popular gaming critic, dies at 33
2 suspects flee after at least 15 injured in Toronto explosion
Memorial Day travelers to pack Chicago airports, roads
More News