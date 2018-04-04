  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
MLK 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Memphis commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King on 50th anniversary of his assassination

EMBED </>More Videos

Wednesday marks 50 years since the world lost Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to an assassins bullet. (WLS)

By
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WLS) --
Fifty years ago Wednesday, the world lost Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to an assassin's bullet, but the civil rights leader's message stays with us.

Dr. King's son spoke in Memphis Tuesday night, speaking in the same spot where Dr. King delivered his famous "Mountaintop" Sermon.

In Memphis Wednesday morning, there will be a daylong commemoration at the Lorraine Motel, which has now been turned into the National Civil Rights Museum.

There will be speaker after speaker along with singers and choirs and spoken word events.

Many people from Chicago have traveled to Memphis, drawn to the need to be in Memphis to try to make sense of Dr. King's assassination and move forward in justice.

"Each of us from our various roots, we take this spirit, this message, back to our homes, to our community," said Chicago Minister Al Banks.

Chicagoans Rev. Jesse Jackson and Father Michael Pfleger will figure prominently in events in Memphis Wednesday.

Dr. King would be 89 if he were still alive today, and many people said he would be pleased by the amount of progress that has been made in terms of justice, but would be careful to say there is a long road ahead.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymlk 50th anniversarymartin luther king jrhistoryblack historyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MLK 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Service at Mason Temple commemorates MLK's final sermon
Visitors remember MLK at Lorraine Motel, site of his assassination
Ravi Baichwal reports live from Memphis
More mlk 50th anniversary
SOCIETY
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Service at Mason Temple commemorates MLK's final sermon
Visitors remember MLK at Lorraine Motel, site of his assassination
Ravi Baichwal reports live from Memphis
More Society
Top Stories
Man shot by U of C police responding to burglary report
YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
Chicago Weather: Light snow creates slick roads
Teen girl sold to sex trafficker for $250 before murder, prosecutors say
Influenza B: Different strain of flu hits Chicago area
Security cameras capture attempted break-in in Irving Park
2 bodies found in New Chicago home under investigation
1 dead, 1 injured after pedestrians struck in Avondale parking lot
Show More
Motorola marks 45 years of mobile phone calls
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Bill aims to protect consumers from unregulated energy suppliers
Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for Easter church service
More News
Top Video
Man shot by U of C police responding to burglary report
Chicago Weather: Light snow creates slick roads
Security cameras capture attempted break-in in Irving Park
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video