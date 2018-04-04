MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WLS) --Fifty years ago Wednesday, the world lost Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to an assassin's bullet, but the civil rights leader's message stays with us.
Dr. King's son spoke in Memphis Tuesday night, speaking in the same spot where Dr. King delivered his famous "Mountaintop" Sermon.
In Memphis Wednesday morning, there will be a daylong commemoration at the Lorraine Motel, which has now been turned into the National Civil Rights Museum.
There will be speaker after speaker along with singers and choirs and spoken word events.
Many people from Chicago have traveled to Memphis, drawn to the need to be in Memphis to try to make sense of Dr. King's assassination and move forward in justice.
"Each of us from our various roots, we take this spirit, this message, back to our homes, to our community," said Chicago Minister Al Banks.
Chicagoans Rev. Jesse Jackson and Father Michael Pfleger will figure prominently in events in Memphis Wednesday.
Dr. King would be 89 if he were still alive today, and many people said he would be pleased by the amount of progress that has been made in terms of justice, but would be careful to say there is a long road ahead.