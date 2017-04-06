SOCIETY

Memphis Zoo welcomes adorable baby hippo

EMBED </>More News Videos

The baby hippo was born to Nile hippopotamus Binti on March 23, 2017. (Memphis Zoo)

The Memphis Zoo introduced their newest addition, a beautiful baby hippo.

The 76-pound calf was born to Nile hippopotamus Binti on March 23, 2017. She will make her exhibit debut on Friday, April 7.

"Binti is an extremely attentive mother, and is very protective of her calf," said Farshid Mehrdadfar, curator of the zoo's West Zone. "The little lady follows her mom around everywhere, and you can typically find her asleep on Binti's nose or back."

The zoo is holding an online naming contest for their adorable baby hippo from April 6 - April 13.
Related Topics:
societyanimalscute animalsbaby animalsbuzzworthyfeel goodwatercooler
Load Comments
SOCIETY
WHOA! Snake trappers catch 15-foot python
Man helps amputee up stairs, then returns to build ramp
Vietnam vet reunited with lost Purple Heart Medal
Watch this student's 'La La Land' promposal for Emma Stone
More Society
Top Stories
Man critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
VIDEO: Woman fights 'spicy' 67-year-old in parking lot
WHOA! Snake trappers catch 15-foot python
Woman pinned under 1,500-pound boulder rescued
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Former Marine runs to restaurant, calls mom before dying after shooting
Amazon is hiring 30,000 part-time workers
Show More
Chicago-bound flight held in Toronto after mock IED found in suitcase
Billionaire J.B. Pritzker to announce Illinois governor bid
Secret Service agent suspended after meeting with prostitute
Woman in crashed car with kidnapped girl accused in double murder
NEIU to cancel classes for 3 days due to state budget impasse
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Rain mixed with snow; wind gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 22 ft possible
Man follows woman home, attempts carjacking, police say
Trump Tower among Chicago's most desirable refugee employers
More Video