Mesmerizing time-lapse footage shows 2017 through nature's eyes

Videojournalist Mike Cohea spent the year capturing moments both large and small in nature. (Mike Cohea via Storyful)

2017 might have seemed like a busy year for humanity, but it was business as usual for Mother Nature.

The sun rose, the tide came in, the leaves changed color and night fell - and in that simplicity, there was breathtaking beauty. Videojournalist Mike Cohea spent the year capturing those moments, and the result is a mesmerizing series of time-lapse clips showing what happened beyond the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Cohea's footage includes the "Sun, moon, stars and everything in between," he said, and it was shot in various locations across Rhode Island, Oregon, Washington, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
