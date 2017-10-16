Michelle Obama: Never-before-seen photos featured in new book

Check out new photos of Michelle Obama during her eight years at the White House.Amanda Lucidon, the only woman to serve as official White House photographer, documented the Chicago native's days as first lady.Some 150 new photos are featured in her new book, "Chasing Light."Lucidon joined ABC7 News at 11AM to talk about what Mrs. Obama was like behind closed doors, what life was like for the first lady in the White House and her favorite photos.