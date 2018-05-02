SOCIETY

Michigan Catholic school ends prom 'modesty poncho' plan

EMBED </>More Videos

A principal at a Michigan Catholic high school has rescinded a plan to require female students to wear "modesty ponchos" at prom if their dresses are too revealing. (Credit: CNN)

DEARBORN, Mich. --
A principal at a Michigan Catholic high school has rescinded a plan to require female students to wear "modesty ponchos" at prom if their dresses are too revealing.

Some students and parents at Divine Child High School in Dearborn had called the policy a form of body shaming.

Principal Eric Haley issued a statement Tuesday through the Archdiocese of Detroit, saying that the ponchos were intended to remind students of the dress code, not to make them feel uncomfortable.

The ponchos will not be passed out at prom, he said.

The pink and patterned ponchos were previously on display inside the school with a note saying they would be handed to girls wearing dresses that violate the school's code. The length of the poncho suggests it's designed to cover cleavage.

The formal dress policy for the May 12 prom outlines that dresses cannot have plunging necklines or "cutouts below the traditional bra line," even if covered with mesh fabric. The school forbids exposed cleavage and visible midriffs, and a teacher will check for compliance at the door.

Theology teacher Mary Pat O'Malley came up with the "modesty poncho" idea.

"We are trying focus on the inner beauty and not draw attention to something that doesn't need attention drawn to it," O'Malley said. "It was really intended as a deterrent and a light-hearted one at that."

Haley said the school recognizes that the "modesty poncho" has drawn away from its goal of having students adhere to the dress code policy.

"We encourage our students to tailor their outfits or provide their own wraps or shawls that would meet our requirements," he said. "If necessary, we may also provide wraps and shawls, as we have done at school functions for many years."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypromcatholic schoolreligionu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Obama Center to house Chicago Public Library branch
'Zombie-like' people seen using drugs out in open
Superheroes surprise pediatric patients at Winfield hospital
VIDEO: Crews rappel down Golden Gate Bridge towers for inspections
More Society
Top Stories
Woman wanted in abduction of 5-month-old son from Austin
Superdawg announces death of matriarch Flaurie Berman
Gunman sought after 4-year-old girl shot on porch in Auburn Gresham
Kanye West calls slavery a 'choice'
1-year-old apparently beaten at Indiana day care
College of DuPage student 1 of 2 shot at West Side party
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
Vet accused of smuggling heroin in puppies to NYC
Show More
Florida teen: Apple watch saved my life
Obama Center to house Chicago Public Library branch
Police chase domestic violence suspect in RV who had 2 children with him
Fire burns through Forest View recycling plant
More News