Mom says business went above and beyond to help her son with autism

Comestics store employee steps in to help boy with autism, Chauncy Glover reports. (KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS, TX --
The mother of a 3-year-old boy with autism says a local business went above and beyond to rescue her day.

"He was diagnosed with autism at 16 months," Caitlin Cavallaro said.

She says some days are extremely tough.

"I get those comments, you know talking about me as a mom and how I need to control him," she said. "He struggles going out in public, so we don't go out in public very often."

Last Sunday was an exception -- Cavallaro had to run an errand. She wanted to go to Lush Cosmetics and get a moisturizer, but things didn't go as planned.

"It was probably one of our worst mornings," she said.

Inside the store, Cavallaro says her son had a fit.

"He sprawled out in the middle and it's super crowded," she said.

Store employee Aryana Kurtz stepped in and entertained the young boy while mom shopped.

"I'm just kind because the world is not always a kind place," Kurtz added.
