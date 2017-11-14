  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: Attorney General Jeff Sessions appears before House Judiciary Committee
SOCIETY

Mom faces backlash after girl's reaction to burnt doll goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News on Nov. 13, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
A video of the little South Philadelphia girl reacting to her burnt baby doll is going viral.

Two-year-old Quinn's mom, Brittany Lewandowski, posted a video on Facebook, writing: "Quinn put her baby doll in the broiler for a nap, I apparently didn't know and decided to make cookies."

The video shows Quinn's horrified reaction when her mom showed her the melted face of her doll.

Brittany tells Action News that she smelled something when she preheated the oven, and found the poor doll inside and happened to be rolling when Quinn walked in and reacted.

She says people have been mom shaming her, calling her cruel and accusing her of traumatizing her little girl.

But Brittany sent us video of Quinn today, happy and holding a new doll.

Related Topics:
societyphiladelphia newsviral videoparentingu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Online dating expert Meredith Golden gives tips for finding love
Simple acts of kindness you can do to celebrate World Kindness Day
Tow Trucks for Tots event collects gifts for children
Man walks with 200-lb. cross to honor shooting victims
More Society
Top Stories
2 arrested in Oak Park after West Town carjacking, chase
Uber rant caught on camera; Texas prosecutor fired
Dog groomer accused of slamming pet on table
4th person fatally shot in Tampa in possible serial spree
Girl, 16, charged in robbery near Roosevelt University
Viral video captures students violently beating classmate
What all 52 Republican senators say about Roy Moore controversy
Sessions tells Congress he didn't lie under oath
Show More
2 shot on Chinatown Feeder ramp
UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting leave China for US
Illinois governor's race: Biss likens Pritzker to Trump on release of tax returns
Chicago hotel offering rooms for $11.14 a night
Wired Away: Couple loses life savings during home purchase
More News
Top Video
Uber rant caught on camera; Texas prosecutor fired
4th person fatally shot in Tampa in possible serial spree
2 arrested in Oak Park after West Town carjacking, chase
Girl, 16, charged in robbery near Roosevelt University
More Video