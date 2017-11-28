SOCIETY

These are the most popular holiday songs of the past 50 years

(Shutterstock)

It is the holiday season, and that means decorating, spending time with family, gift giving, and listening to seasonal tunes.

According to the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP), the most played Christmas song of the last 50 years is "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town." The song was written by songwriters Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie and copyrighted in 1934. It was first sung on Eddie Cantor's radio show in November of the same year.

SEE ALSO: These are the most overplayed Christmas songs

"Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" became an instant hit, and has been performed by dozens of singers, including Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé, and Justin Bieber.

The top ten most-played holiday songs, according to the ASCAP, are as follows:
  1. "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"
  2. "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"
  3. "Winter Wonderland"
  4. "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!"
  5. "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting...)"
  6. "Jingle Bell Rock"
  7. "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year"
  8. "Sleigh Ride"
  9. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
  10. "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"


The list was aggregated in November 2016. To see the full list, click here: "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" Is Most-Played Holiday Song of the Last 50 Years

Related Topics:
societychristmasholidaycelebritymusic
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
These are the most overplayed Christmas songs
SOCIETY
Chicago law firm donates 25 bicycles to homeless youth
Chicagoans give back while experts say to do research before donating on Giving Tuesday
Upside-down Christmas trees are all the rage for 2017
Chicago Magazine's Chicagoans of the Year
More Society
Top Stories
3 charged in Elmhurst burglaries
Police looking into 'potential relationship' between missing teen, soccer coach
New North Korean ICBM launch was country's highest ever
Mother faces felony charge after using recorder to thwart school bullies
Amber Alert: Dad skeptical of 3-year-old's disappearance
Rep. Luis Gutierrez not running for re-election, endorses Chuy Garcia
Boy dies day after 11th birthday when truck slams into family's home
University of Chicago unveils statue of pioneering African American scholar
Show More
Woman, 64, dies days after she was found with head stuck in fence
Police investigating 2 armed robberies in Naperville
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
Rick Steves testifies in favor of marijuana legalization in Illinois
Royal wedding month, location announced
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
More Photos