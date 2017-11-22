'My Block, My Hood, My City' founder Jahmal Cole has new book, surprise

Jahmal Cole began his journey by volunteering at the Cook County Jail. He worked with young inmates, and the constant thing he heard from all of them was "my block, my hood" these young men had never known anything other than the boundaries of their neighborhoods, so he came up with a plan - take groups of young people and show them what the city looks like outside their own neighborhoods.
That was when "My Block, My Hood, My City" was born. His organization now helps 90 students a month find out what the outside world looks like. Many had never seen a taxi, rode in an elevator or been in a glass building. This simple idea of expanding the geography of at-risk youth could give them something to strive for besides the violence and poverty of their neighborhoods.
Jahmal visited WCL to talk about his new book, "Exposure is the Key," and to surprise 10 of his students. They don't know it yet, but they are going on an all-expense paid trip to Ghana. They found out on our show!
For more about Jahmal and "My Block, My Hood, My City," visit: https://www.formyblock.org/
The group needs $45,000 to make the Ghana trip come true.
His latest book chronicles his journey with "My Block, My Hood, My City" and all the proceeds go to fund the trip.
Click here to purchase Cole's book, "Exposure is the Key."
Related Topics:
societyWindy City LIVE
societyWindy City LIVE