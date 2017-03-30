Nanny dog watches over cubs at Cincinnati Zoo

The three Malayan tiger cubs at the Cincinnati Zoo are keeping their nanny dog very busy! Blakely, a six-year-old Australian Shepherd, keeps the cubs in line as they roll around the floor and nip at each other.The cubs, named Chira, Batari, and Izzy, enjoy the dog's company because she provides snuggles and comfort.Although Blakely has quite a task on her hands, she is no stranger to serving as a nanny. She has watched over other zoo babies in the past, including: cheetahs, a warthog, wallabies, skunks, and bat-eared foxes.