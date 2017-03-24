Naperville to install book bench sculptures downtown

Naperville will become an open book this summer when new book-inspired sculptures pop-up throughout the downtown area.Fifteen book benches will be painted and installed throughout downtown Naperville. The sculptures just might inspire visitors to relax and read while sitting on one of the open book-shaped benches.They're the latest in a series of sculptures temporarily installed by the Downtown Naperville Alliance.The painted sculptures will make their debut on Fathers' Day weekend and will be on display until mid-September.