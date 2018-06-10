  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
National Latino Education Institute to hold 46th anniversary gala

The National Latino Education Institute will celebrate utility leaders at a gala marking 46 years of career training Tuesday.

Jorge Diaz and Elba Aranda-Suh of The National Latino Education Institute stopped by ABC7 Chicago to discuss the gala and the Jobs of the Future/Energia Program Sunday.

In its 46-year history, NLEI has worked to empower thousands of families from Chicagoland's minority communities. ABC7's Stacey Baca will serve as emcee.

For more information, visit: www.nlei.org

National Latino Education Institute 46th Anniversary Dinner & Silent Auction
June 12
Reception: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dinner and program: 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Imperial Ballroom, Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park
200 N. Columbus Dr.
Tickets: $300
Register by Monday, June 11
Link: http://www.nlei.org
