SOCIETY

National Museum of Gospel Music planned for South Side on site of landmark church

Johnnie Mae Johnson, a member Pilgrim Baptist Church since 1987 prays during a church service at Rainbow Push Coalition, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006, in Chicago. (AP/Joshua Lott)

CHICAGO --
Chicago's South Side is planning to have the country's first major gospel music museum on the site once occupied by a landmark church known as the birthplace of gospel.

The National Museum of Gospel Music will unveil plans Friday for the multimillion-dollar Bronzeville institution. The museum's design features exhibitions, an auditorium and a listening library.

Police lines surround the charred shell of Pilgrim Baptist Church Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2006, following a fire earlier in the month that gutted the landmark church.



The museum will be built on the site of the former Pilgrim Baptist Church, which burned down in 2006. Pilgrim's longtime music director Thomas A. Dorsey created the gospel genre by blending Christian text with jazz and blues rhythms.

The project is being led by Don Jackson, founder of the Stellar Gospel Music Awards and former chairman of the DuSable Museum of African American History. Jackson hopes to open the museum in 2020.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymuseumsmusicmusic newsChicagoChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
ABC7 Holiday Gift Guide
What's your wish for 2018? Turn it into confetti!
Anchor responds to racist email on air
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
More Society
Top Stories
4 thefts reported in 2 days at or near Kenwood gas station
Anchor responds to racist email on air
Father of 4 missing 3 days since trying to sell his car
Bitcoin worth $70M stolen days before US exchange opens
Police: DUI suspect drove wrong way on I-290 for 5 miles
Private Bahamas resort designed for plus-size people
Pastor sexually assaulted children for 16 years, prosecutor says
Construction wraps up on Lake Shore Drive/Stevenson Expressway Interchange Project
Show More
Felony charges filed for man, 18, who confessed to molesting 50 kids
Woman accused of stealing FEMA funds from parents
Man convicted in murder of 81-year-old Rogers Park woman in 1988
Friday marks anniversaries of 2 deadly crashes at Midway
More News
Photos
Southern food inspired by Mississippi Delta in Wicker Park
Lost dog dodges Chicago traffic, finds her way to doggie daycare
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
More Photos