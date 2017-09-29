CHICAGO PROUD

Nequa Valley HS puts special needs students on the squad with 'Cheer with a Peer'

EMBED </>More Videos

An inspiring show of school spirit at Nequa Valley High School is making Chicago proud.

Liz Nagy
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
An inspiring show of school spirit at Nequa Valley High School is making Chicago proud.

Teens with special needs got the chance to cheer at Friday night's football game through a program called Cheer with a Peer. Cheer captain Adreanne Nelson worked with Nequa Valley's peer partners and Best Buddies programs to give the opportunity to students who often feel left out of showing their school pride due to their limitations.

"I'm so excited. There's nothing better than being out on the field with all the action, so I think they'll have a lot of fun with it," Nelson said.

"I work with a lot of these students in the classroom, so to work with them on the field is an honor," said Braden McGhee, head cheerleading coach.

The 19 participants were all recruited from the special education classes at Nequa Valley. They took part in practices after school with the varsity cheer team to prepare them for their big night during the game against Naperville North High School.

And come game time, all the practice paid off.

"I think all the athletes have had fun," Nelson said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societychicago proudcheerleadingspecial needs childrenhigh school footballNaperville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHICAGO PROUD
10-year-old Chicago girl raises awareness about juvenile diabetes
Palos Park police officer honored for saving man's life
Become self-aware during National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Culinary Care delivers meals to cancer patients
More chicago proud
SOCIETY
ABC7's Cheryl Burton honored at Angel Awards
Battle of the marching bands at Chicago Football Classic
Choose kindness to help stop bullying
Public art display celebrates Hispanic Heritage with 16 unique doors
More Society
Top Stories
Family of man killed in South Side hit-and-run plead for leads
2 killed, including pregnant woman, in Fernwood shooting
Transgender teen's eyes gouged, genitals stabbed, authorities say
CPD officer disciplined, reassigned after posing with American flag
Mom faces possible jail time for not vaccinating son
California teacher accused of choking children with jump rope
Slender Man stabbing: Wisconsin girl reaches plea deal, will avoid prison time
Tom Price resigns as Secretary of Health and Human Services
Show More
Driver in fatal I-80 truck crash has previous convictions
FBI offers $10k reward for arrest of man wanted for 2015 murder
Police release sketch of suspect wanted for kidnapping, sex assault
Rauner signing abortion bill could impact next year's election
More News
Top Video
Family of man killed in South Side hit-and-run plead for leads
Driver in fatal I-80 truck crash has previous convictions
Newly uncovered film clip shows construction of State Street subway
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video