DISABILITY

New dance program created for children with special needs

EMBED </>More Videos

A new program for children with special needs kicked off this month in Elmhurst. (WLS)

By and Marissa N. Isang
ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --
At Beyond Center Stage in Elmhurst, a new program for children with special needs kicked off this month.

The program gives the children a space to dance and be themselves.

"Something that I really like about this program is that the kids come to have fun," said dance instructor Jennifer Dolson

Dolson is behind the new program, which is called Beyond Barriers.

"I'm a special education teacher full time at an elementary school and I also grew up as a competitive dancer and they are my two passions in life," Dolson said. "So this whole program is not meant to be stressful. It's meant to provide structure for the students of course and it's also for them to have a place to unwind."

For parents like Michelle Begora, this is exactly what her daughter Reagan needed.

"I wanted to make sure she had the opportunity to do things other little girls her age are doing and I think it's good for her to participate in groups and learn how to be of a group so social skills are important plus she loves to dance ... so I just thought it would be fun and not as much pressure as a formal dance class," Begora said.
Right now the class has no specific age limit and is tailored to the children in attendance.

"I wanted to make sure that I could accommodate any student that wanted to come here. Whether it was just a learning disability to someone who has a physical disability, I wanted to make sure I could accommodate for all students," Dolson said.

"She had a really good time and it was so neat to see her learning the moves and participating in the class. It just reminds me that she's just a little girl," Begora said.

Currently, the 45-minute class is held on Thursday nights.

For more information, visit www.beyondcenterstage.com/beyond-barriers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydancedisabilitydisability issuesElmhurst
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DISABILITY
By Your Side opens Morton Grove location to help kids with disabilities
Five-year-old born without arms learns to ride a bike
Bridgeport group gives artists with disabilities a place to thrive
New North Side educational facility helps kids with autism
More disability
SOCIETY
SNAP founder Barbara Blaine, who advocated for survivors of clergy sex abuse, dies
Daily Herald: Medically supervising detox patients
Statue honors fallen officers who served Chicago's West Side
Decapitated man in Halloween display prompts 911 calls
More Society
Top Stories
Bears players lock arms, Steelers remain inside during national anthem
Man charged with killing ex-girlfriend, 4-year-old son in Stone Park
SNAP founder Barbara Blaine, who advocated for survivors of clergy sex abuse, dies
Sources: Cavs, Spurs, Heat among Dwyane Wade's top suitors
24-year-old man killed in Far South Side motorcycle crash
Trump replaces travel ban with new restrictions on 8 nations
Man dies after being found in Lake Michigan on North Side, police say
Suspect ID'd in deadly Nashville church shooting
Show More
Kenneka Jenkins' funeral tentatively set for next weekend
US flies mission north of DMZ, sends message to North Korea
Jared Kushner used private email account to talk to WH officials, attorney says
Goose Island Brewery evacuated due to hazmat incident
2 men killed, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
More News
Top Video
Bears players lock arms, Steelers remain inside during national anthem
Thousands gather for Walk to End Alzheimer's
Runners take on Chicago Half-Marathon in record heat
As quake search continues, thousands homeless in Mexico
More Video