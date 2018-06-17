NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Career service program helps LGBTQ youth, young adults

LGBTQ youth and young adults often live in poverty, are homeless, lack healthcare and feel they have fewer economic opportunities. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
LGBTQ youth and young adults often live in poverty, are homeless, lack healthcare and feel they have fewer economic opportunities.

The Center for Interdisciplinary Inquiry and Innovation in Sexual and Reproductive Health at The University of Chicago aims to change that.

The services include preparing participants to work through LGBTQ-specific barriers to employment, like workplace harassment and discrimination, navigating paperwork before and after legal name and gender marker changes, and identifying LGBTQ-friendly/affirming employers.

Guests Dr. Darnell Motley, lead researcher for LGBTQ health portfolio and Myles Lawter, LGBTQ career services project specialist, joined Newsviews Sunday morning.

Part 1:
EMBED More News Videos

LGBTQ youth and young adults often live in poverty, are homeless, lack healthcare and feel they have fewer economic opportunities.



Part 2:
EMBED More News Videos

LGBTQ youth and young adults often live in poverty, are homeless, lack healthcare and feel they have fewer economic opportunities.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylgbtqnewsviewscareersjobsbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Restorative justice in schools
Newsviews: Job outlook for new grads and paying off student loans
Newsviews: Record number of Illinois tourists
Newsviews: 1871 CEO Betsy Ziegler
More newsviews
SOCIETY
Flyers put up denouncing Aurora's first Pride Parade
Lighthouse public art display coming to the Mag Mile
NY father arrested during green card interview
Aurora's first Pride parade steps off Sunday
More Society
Top Stories
Trenton arts festival shooting leaves 22 injured; suspect killed
1 of 3 escaped inmates from southeastern Illinois jail recaptured
Man charged with making $1.3 million in fraudulent returns to Walmart
Man wounded in shooting near Grant Park
'Blues Brothers' guitarist Matt 'Guitar' Murphy dead at 88
Nurse helps terminally ill man meet newborn great-granddaughter
Silvana Tabares appointed alderman of 23rd Ward by Mayor Emanuel
Mother, 2 children injured in Burbank hit-and-run
Show More
Flyers put up denouncing Aurora's first Pride Parade
Lighthouse public art display coming to the Mag Mile
Chicago Weather: Excessive heat warning remains in effect for Cook Co. Sunday
Two girls arrested after several 'disturbances' reported at Six Flags in Gurnee
Huntley animal shelter struggles to keep pets cool after AC breaks
More News