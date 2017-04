Non-profits across Chicago need help and thousands of people around the city want to lend a hand.The organization Chicago Cares works to bring those two groups together.April is National Volunteer Month and Chicago Cares has plenty of ways for you to get involved in making the city a better place.Talking about that and more is Chicago Cares CEO Jenne Myers.For more information, visit www.chicagocares.org Part 1:Part 2: