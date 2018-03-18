Newsviews: Mercy Home for Boys & Girls

NEWSVIEWS

Volunteers for Mercy Home for Boys & Girls were around Chicago this weekend collecting money for the organization as part of the "March for Kids" campaign.

Mercy Home provides at-risk children a safe place to live as well as therapy to help them cope with trauma they've experienced, often times from abuse or neglect.

The organization provides those children with an education and the tools they need to go on and live an independent and productive life.

Joe Wronka, Mercy Homes VP of advancement, talked about Mercy Home's mission and the "March for Kids" campaign. Eddie Gamble, a former Mercy Home resident, also talked about his experience.

