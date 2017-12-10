NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Sexual harassment

Two months ago, we began hearing stories of alleged sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two months ago, we began hearing stories of alleged sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood.

Since then, members of Congress have resigned because of allegations made against them. Network news anchors have been fired.

The women and men who have come forward to share their stores were named Time magazine's "person of the year."

But will this discussion bring lasting change and what are the laws covering sexual harassment?

Dr. Christina Perez, associate professor of sociology and director of the "study of women and gender program" at Dominican University is here along with Juan Perea, a professor of law and the associate dean for faculty development at the Loyola University School of Law.

Part 1:
EMBED More News Videos

Two months ago, we began hearing stories of alleged sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood.



Part 2:
EMBED More News Videos

Two months ago, we began hearing stories of alleged sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societynewsviewssexual harassmentsexually assault
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Illinois kicks off year-long celebration for bicentennial
Newsviews: Renew Woodlawn
Newsviews: Holiday shopping season
Newsviews: Preventing gun violence
More newsviews
SOCIETY
Boy donates 176 gifts to the children's hospital
Daily Herald: Chicago area was almost part of Wisconsin
Gospel singer surprises Chicago grandmother with car
Santa visits families of fallen, injured Chicago police officers
More Society
Top Stories
4 dead, 12 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
2 men in Lamborghini killed in I-57 crash in Matteson
Veterinarian removes 21 pacifiers from dog's stomach
CPD announcing that all patrol officers equipped with body cameras
Body cam video shows man beg before officer killed him
Gospel singer surprises Chicago grandmother with car
Boy donates 176 gifts to the children's hospital
Worm poop means fertilizer and cash for student entrepreneur
Show More
Dollar stores robbed at gunpoint in Washington Heights, Fernwood
Missing 72-year-old Mich. woman seen at Algonquin gas station
Minnesota couple charged with making up robbery on Lower Wacker Drive
13th dismembered foot found on Canadian shore
Police: Skydivers used stolen credit card to pay for jump
More News
Photos
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
More Photos