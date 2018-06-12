SOCIETY

NLEI holds 46th anniversary gala

The National Latino Education Institute hosted its annual gala Tuesday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The National Latino Education Institute hosted its annual gala Tuesday.

NLEI has been active for 46 years.

The event honored for making job training and employment available to people across Chicago.

ABC 7's Stacey Baca served as the night's emcee.
