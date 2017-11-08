SOCIETY

Former President Barack Obama reports for jury duty; shows commitment to public service

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President Barack Obama reported for jury duty at the Daley Center in Chicago's Loop Wednesday morning. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Even a former president can't escape jury duty. Barack Obama returned to Chicago Wednesday to perform a civic duty.

Obama left his home in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. He walked into the Daley Center in the Loop just after 10 a.m.

Former President Barack Obama in a jury room at the Daley Center.



Security was heightened. The lines to get through wrapped around the lobby.

"I am surprised that he's actually coming. I thought if anything he should have some political pull to get out," said Sharon Mindock, who works at the Daley Center.

When he entered the jury room, he took time to shake everyone's hand and sign a few books other potential jurors had with them.



Walter Palmer was summoned for jury for the first time Wednesday.

"This is what happens every time, right?" Palmer joked.

Would-be jurors were excited by the prospect of serving alongside the former president.

"It shows us all that I don't have a good excuse and it's an important duty for all of us. So if he's going to show up, I guess we all have to show up for this," Palmer said.

Just last week, at his foundation summit in Chicago, Obama extolled the values of public service. He has long been outspoken about the importance of civic engagement.

Presumably, just like the rest of us called to jury duty in Cook County, the former president will be paid $17.20 for his day of service.

It's safe to say Obama may be the highest profile person on jury duty in the county's recent history.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybarack obamapresident barack obamajury dutyChicagoLoopKenwood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Obama to report for jury duty in Chicago Wednesday
SOCIETY
Plane forced to land when passenger learns of husband's cheating
Obama to report for jury duty in Chicago Wednesday
Hillary Clinton in Chicago area for book tour
KFC cooks up fried chicken bath bomb
More Society
Top Stories
Correctional officer called off 60 times using Family Leave, sheriff says
Sia tweets nude photo in effort to thwart paparazzi
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
Plane forced to land when passenger learns of husband's cheating
Mom races home as daughter is killed in murder-suicide
Chance the Rapper speaks against police, fire academy project in West Garfield Park
Human arm found near Montrose Beach may be linked to Elgin murder
Northbrook strangulation suspect believed to be in Philippines
Show More
Newborn left at NW Indiana fire station
Nashville, country music stars gear up for CMA awards
Trump warns Kim 'regime in grave danger ... we will not be intimidated'
Trooper shot after letting driver go when suspect asked how to pay ticket
More News
Top Video
Chance the Rapper speaks against police, fire academy project in West Garfield Park
Chicago Weather: Wednesday morning is coldest of the season so far
Nashville, country music stars gear up for CMA awards
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video