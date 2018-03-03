SOCIETY

Old St. Patrick's Siamsa na nGael Celebrates Two 'Drum Majors for Justice'

The 22nd Siamsa na nGael celebration will bring world-class Celtic entertainment to the Chicago Symphony Center on Tuesday. (WLS)

"HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE FREE: The Voices of Today Call out to the Liberators of the Past, Daniel O'Connell and Frederick Douglass"
The 22nd Siamsa na nGael celebration, Old St. Patrick's Church's annual celebration of Irish heritage, will bring world-class Celtic entertainment to the Chicago Symphony Center on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.

This year's celebration will tell the story of two slave liberators: an Irishman named Daniel "the Liberator" O'Connell and a slave turned liberator named Frederick Douglass, who joined forces to become "drum majors for justice." They developed a strong friendship and traveled together around Ireland speaking out against injustice and oppression in all its forms. This evening will look at their life stories to better understand how we can strive to wipe out injustice, oppression, and slavery in our present world.

The story of this unique and powerful friendship will be told through story, music, and dance. The tales will be narrated by a special guest and celebrated through performances by soloist Gavin Coyle; Chicago's own Irish diva Catherine O'Connell; renowned tenor soloist Rodrick Dixon; soprano Alfreda Burke and music by the Metropolis Symphony Orchestra, the 100-voice Old St. Patrick's Concert Choir, the step dancing of the Trinity Irish Dancers, the Irish Trad Band, the After School Matters singers, special guest narrators and others.

Tickets:
Tickets range in price from $30-60 and may be purchased through the Symphony Center Box Office, (312) 294-3000 or www.cso.org starting Monday, January 29.

Sponsorship and post-performance reception packages are available by calling (312) 798-2348. This year's honorary co-chairs are Virginia and Norm Bobins; Shelley and Bill Farley; Lynn and Jim Kile.

Siamsa na nGael
March 6th, 2018

7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Chicago Symphony Center
220 Michigan Ave.
Chicago, IL 60604
Ticket information: oldstpats.org
Ticket prices $30-$60
