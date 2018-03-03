Old St. Patrick's Siamsa na nGael Celebrates Two 'Drum Majors for Justice'

The 22nd Siamsa na nGael celebration will bring world-class Celtic entertainment to the Chicago Symphony Center on Tuesday.

"HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE FREE: The Voices of Today Call out to the Liberators of the Past, Daniel O'Connell and Frederick Douglass"