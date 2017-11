The 12th annual Operation Happy Children event was held Wednesday morning at Macy's in Chicago.About 200 pre-school students gathered for a breakfast around a big tree at Macy's famed Walnut Room. The kids also visited with Santa.Macy's and the Make-a-Wish Foundation hosted the event, which kicks off Macy's "Believe" letter-writing campaign.For every letter written to Santa and dropped off at a Macy's "Believe" mailbox, $1 is donated to the Make-a-Wish foundation.