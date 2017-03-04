CHICAGO BOTANIC GARDEN

Orchid Show at Chicago Botanic Garden

Spring is still a few weeks away, but it's already blooming at the Chicago Botanic Garden's Orchid Show. (WLS)

GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) --
It runs February 11 - March 26, 2017, two weeks longer than previous years. The theme of this year's show is "Orchids in Vogue" and features the beautiful flowers as celebrated in pop culture. Highlights include several "dresses" made from natural materials. Visitors can also enjoy rare orchids discovered from around the world.

The Orchid Show is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket prices for adults are $12. On March 11, the Illinois Orchid Society Spring Show & Sale will take place at the Chicago Botanic Garden.

Tom Weaver from the Chicago Botanic Garden joined ABC 7 live from the Orchid Show to show off some of the beautiful flowers visits are able to see.

The Orchid Show "Orchids in Vogue"
Date: Now through March 26
Hours: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Address: Chicago Botanic Garden 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL
Admission: $12
You can also take any one of 6 classes being offered through the School of the Botanic Garden, can attend Evening With Orchids on March 16 Orchid Marketplace every Saturday and Sunday through March 26; Morning Music with Orchids, free concert every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Link: www.chicagobotanic.org/orchid
