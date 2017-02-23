SOCIETY

Revenge of the ex? Man grades apology letter from ex-girlfriend

Revenge? Man grades apology letter from ex-girlfriend.

It's happened to the best of us.

That relationship we thought was going to end in "I Do" suddenly takes an abrupt turn for the worse.

What happens when your ex sends you an apology letter?

The gruesome response from Nick Lutz was to grade the letter from his ex-girlfriend in true scholarly fashion -- with a red pen.

Spoiler alert: Elizabeth didn't do well.

"This is my only way to get to you. I know you don't want anything to do with me. I know you would rather me just become nonexistent," the letter read.

After Lutz made corrections to the letter, he decided to post it on Twitter. The corrected letter has been shared over 115,000 times.



Lutz ended the letter by giving his ex-girlfriend a D- and 61 points out of 100 along with the note, "Long intro, short conclusion, strong hypothesis but nothing to back it up. Details are important. If you want to be believed, back it up with proof."

Let this be a reminder to proof read. Good luck!
