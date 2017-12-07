Ozinga Merry Mixer brightens Comer patients' day

CHICAGO (WLS) --Bright lights illuminated the streets Thursday night as the Ozinga Merry Mixer made a special visit to Comer Children's Hospital.
Covered in more than 20,000 lights, this concrete mixer turned party-on-wheels displays a dazzling lights show timed to music; Ozinga dispatched the Merry Mixer to make the day brighter for Comer's young patients.
"Wow," exclaimed Cole and Ivy, who both pulled their chairs closer to the windows for a better look.
With music jamming and colors dancing before their eyes, the group watched classic characters like Santa and the Grinch dash across the truck's side.
"It's nice to see everybody smiling... through the hard times," said one grateful dad.
The Merry Mixer couldn't stick around all night, so Ozinga brought a few toy trucks for kids to play with in the future.
"Seeing the kids reactions is priceless. Just the excitement and joy from seeing the truck, to know we had a small part in that is honoring and humbling," said Tim Ozinga, a co-owner of the family-run building supply company.
Visit Ozinga's website to see where the Merry Mixer will be next. You can also submit a request to have the truck perform at your own holiday event.