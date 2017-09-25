CHICAGO PROUD

Palos Park police officer honored for saving man's life

EMBED </>More Videos

A Palos Park police officer was honored Monday night after her quick actions saved a man's life. (WLS)

By
PALOS PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A Palos Park police officer was honored Monday night after her quick actions saved a man's life.

Officer Diana Campbell said she was surprised by the event at the Palos Park Village Hall, as she feels she just did what she was trained for. But her community, fellow officers and the family of the man she saved credit her with so much more.

Officer Campbell was first on the scene when 70-year-old Terry Wall collapsed in July. He had no pulse and was not breathing.

"I've been trained on CPR. It's one of those skills you hope you never have to use but when you need it, you do it," she said.

Wall's brother presented Campbell with a statue of the Good Samaritan to show his gratitude.

"He's the father of seven children and 14 grandchildren and they're all very happy to have their dad and their papa is alive today," Murphy Wall said.

Many of those grandchildren have written thank you notes to Campbell. A few weeks ago Terry Wall thanked her in person.

"That for me, for him to come in, gave me all the joy. It made my whole career worth it," she said.

Terry Wall could not attend Monday night's even because he is recovering from both triple bypass surgery and the flu. His brother said he is doing extremely well after his close call.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypolice officercprawardchicago proudPalos Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHICAGO PROUD
Become self-aware during National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Culinary Care delivers meals to cancer patients
Chicago native Lena Waithe wins Emmy for "Master of None"
Fun and food 24th Annual Barkapalooza
More chicago proud
SOCIETY
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship timeline
Cop suing for pregnancy discrimination: 'I still can't believe this goes on in 2017'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance together
Hurricane relief supplies headed to Puerto Rico from Chicago
More Society
Top Stories
Niles North HS varsity football suspended during hazing investigation
Chicago, 606OD
Boy, 8, killed while protecting sister from being sexually assaulted
2 Chicago cops face discipline for taking a knee
Report: Mother of Kenneka Jenkins says protests are over
North Korea accuses Trump of declaring war; US: Not pushing for regime change
4 children hid in closet as mom killed her uncle, police say
NASCAR owner says he'll fire employees who protest; Dale Earnhardt Jr quotes JFK
Show More
Video released in police chase that killed 2
Woman says carjacker pushed her out of vehicle in South Loop
Hot dog vendor whose cash was taken by cop given $87K
Opioid deaths spike in McHenry County, rage in suburbs
More News
Top Video
Niles North HS varsity football suspended during hazing investigation
Opioid deaths spike in McHenry County, rage in suburbs
Medical student arrives home from Dominica after Hurricane Maria
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video