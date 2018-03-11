SOCIETY

Parades celebrate Irish heritage on South, Northwest sides

Irish heritage was celebrated Sunday with parades on the South and Northwest sides. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicagoans lined the streets on the city's South and Northwest sides Sunday to celebrate Irish heritage with two parades.

Representatives of Special Olympics lead the way down Western Avenue as grand marshal for 40th annual South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade in Beverly.

The Chicago Police Honor Guard marched in honor of Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer, who was fatally shot last month.

In Northwood Park, the Northwest Side Irish Parade stepped off for its 15th year.

Organizers said the parade is a chance to celebrate Irish involvement in the American experience to their neighborhood.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
