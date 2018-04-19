Parkland shooting survivor speaks with students in South Holland

A survivor of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting visited with students in the south suburbs Thursday.It was an important day for students at Thornwood High School in South Holland. They got a chance to hear about the toll of gun violence from a survivor of the Parkland school shooting.Majory Stoneman Douglas junior Mei-Ling Ho-Shing, 17, visited the predominately African American school in the south suburbs in what is her first school visit outside of Florida. She hoped to inspire students of color who she said may not feel a connection to the "Never Again" movement.Her visit comes after a March 14 demonstration marking when a gunman shot and killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. It is also on the eve of planned student walkouts across the nation to mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.Ho-Shing, who is a member of Black Lives Matter, said she lost two friends and a coach in the attack.While students at Thornwood said school security and safety remain a concern, Ho-Shing said she hopes to encourage students to become part of the conversation and take action.