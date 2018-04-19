SOCIETY

Parkland shooting survivor speaks with students in South Holland

EMBED </>More Videos

A survivor of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting visited with students in the south suburbs Thursday. (WLS)

By
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) --
A survivor of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting visited with students in the south suburbs Thursday.

It was an important day for students at Thornwood High School in South Holland. They got a chance to hear about the toll of gun violence from a survivor of the Parkland school shooting.

Majory Stoneman Douglas junior Mei-Ling Ho-Shing, 17, visited the predominately African American school in the south suburbs in what is her first school visit outside of Florida. She hoped to inspire students of color who she said may not feel a connection to the "Never Again" movement.

Her visit comes after a March 14 demonstration marking when a gunman shot and killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. It is also on the eve of planned student walkouts across the nation to mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.

Ho-Shing, who is a member of Black Lives Matter, said she lost two friends and a coach in the attack.

While students at Thornwood said school security and safety remain a concern, Ho-Shing said she hopes to encourage students to become part of the conversation and take action.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyparkland school shootinghigh schoolprotesteducationSouth Holland
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Humans of Wrigleyville: "Nuts On Clark" and the Kenney family
4-year-old boy summoned for jury duty in Pa.
Schaumburg man volunteers for 15 years at Ronald McDonald House
'She is in heaven' - President George H.W. Bush
More Society
Top Stories
Postal worker sexually abused in Ashburn
Boyfriend of mom accidentally shot by toddler in Merrillville charged
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Krispy Kreme's new Lemon Glaze Doughnut to debut for 1 week only
Prosecutor closes Prince death case; no charges
Death of the father of former Trump advisor H.R. McMaster labeled 'suspicious'
WATCH: Yankees reach out to bullied girl who posted heart-wrenching video
Toyota Park in Bridgeview to be renamed SeatGeek Stadium
Show More
White Sox to become first MLB team to stop serving plastic straws
Woman claims officers hit, kicked husband during CA traffic stop
Chicago Weather: Slick roads lead to crashes across area
4-year-old boy summoned for jury duty in Pa.
Thieves target Texas courthouse ATM for 3rd time in a week
More News