Kim Jong Un, Colin Kaepernick, Trump make TIME Person of the Year shortlist

(Rick Scuteri/AP Photo|Wong Maye-E/AP Photo)

Kim Jong Un, Colin Kaepernick and President Donald Trump are all in the running for the same title: TIME's Person of the Year.

World leaders, social activists and more are on the shortlist, which the magazine announced Monday morning. The title, which will be awarded on Wednesday, goes to the individual or group that TIME deems to have been the most influential in 2017. The tradition stretches back to 1927.

The president was named Person of the Year in 2016, shortly after being elected. He is on the shortlist this year after a recent Twitter exchange with the magazine in which he said he told Time no, and the publication responded that the president was incorrect.


Here's a look at everyone on the shortlist.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder and CEO
The Dreamers, Undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children by their parents whose legal immigration status is uncertain
Patty Jenkins, Director of record-breaking film Wonder Woman
Kim Jong Un, Leader of North Korea
Colin Kaepernick, Current NFL free agent who inspired other NFL players to bend a knee during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality
The #MeToo movement, A social media movement that brings light to sexual harassment, especially in the workplace
Robert Mueller, the lead of the investigation into the potential involvement of various individuals in the Trump campaign to help Russia influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 32-year-old son of Saudi Arabia's King Salman
Donald Trump, President of the United States, 2016 Person of the Year
Xi Jinping, President of China

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
