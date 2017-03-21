SOCIETY

Chicago photographer searching for mystery couple in engagement photos

Do you recognize this couple? A Chicago photographer is hoping to track down them down after she happened to photograph their engagement. (Katie Ricard Photography)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Do you recognize this couple? A Chicago photographer is hoping to track down them down after she happened to photograph their engagement last weekend.

Photographer Katie Ricard was photographing another couple's engagement session at the Lincoln Park Conservatory on Saturday, March 18 when a man nearby got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

Ricard snapped a few photos of the sweet moment, but wasn't able to get the couple's names.

"I didn't have any cards on me and didn't want to be weird and go up to them or interrupt my couple's engagement session," she explained in a Facebook post.

Ricard said she hopes she can find the mystery couple so that she can share the rest of the photos from their engagement with them. If you recognize the couple, let us know!

