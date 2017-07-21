PHOTOS: Happy birthday Prince George!

George Alexander Louis, the first child of the Duke and Duchess, was born on July 22, 2013. As the third person in line to the throne, he may be king one day, but for now he's like any toddler, his family says.
He loves playing with plastic tractors, his uncle, Prince Harry, said, and his father says they're waiting to tell him that he is an heir to the throne until the time is right.
"There will be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in the world, but right now it's just a case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing him as much love as I can as a father," Prince William Prince William said.
