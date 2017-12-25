  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SOCIETY

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle joins British royal family celebrating Christmas

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, Prince Philip, 2nd left, with Meghan Markle, 2nd right, the fiancee of Prince Harry, right walk to the traditional Christmas Day church service.</span></div>
CNN
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were met by hundreds of well-wishers as they turned out for the British royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service Monday.

The pair, who announced their engagement last month, joined Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, as well as other family members at Sandringham, the Queen's country estate in rural Norfolk, around 100 miles north of London.

According to British media, it is the first time someone who has yet to marry into the Royal Family has been invited to take part in the celebrations.

The pair walked arm-in-arm along with Harry's father, Prince Charles, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen, dressed in orange, led the family into St. Mary Magdalene Chapel.

Last year was the first time since she began spending Christmas at Sandringham in 1988 that the Queen had missed a Christmas Day service during that period after being diagnosed with a "heavy cold."

Hundreds of people lined up to meet members of the royal family with Harry and Meghan this year's big draw.

The couple attended their first royal event together in the city of Nottingham earlier this month.

They have announced they are getting married on Saturday May 19.

Copyright 2017 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldroyal family
SOCIETY
Salvation Army looks to update to cashless kettles
Families in need surprised with gifts on Christmas Eve
HILARIOUS! Mom trolls daughter with dance moves in viral video
A sensory-friendly performance of 'A Christmas Carol' at the Goodman Theatre
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Frigid temps move in as Chicagoans enjoy White Christmas
3 dead, 21 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings across Chicago
Police: Man charged with DUI with 2 children sleeping in back seat
1 hospitalized after Roseland apartment fire
Students refurbish used Power Wheels for children's Christmas gifts
Suspect in custody after Red Line bomb threat
Salvation Army looks to update to cashless kettles
1 killed, 1 injured in Wauconda Township crash
Show More
Pope Francis laments 'winds of war' blowing around the world in Christmas message
12 charged after gunshot fired at River North hotel
Cab driver found dead in Blue Island after being robbed in Chicago
Teen charged with murdering girlfriend's parents
More News
Photos
Oldest male polar bear in North America, euthanized at Brookfield Zoo
PHOTOS: Adoptable puppies cuddle with Chicago shoppers
PHOTOS: Chicago's most visited restaurants in 2017
Ski lift malfunction strands dozens, injures 5
More Photos